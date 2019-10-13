Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has embarked on a bid to give the National Stadium in Lagos a facelift.

Dare embarked on an inspection tour of the decaying edifice alongside Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Femi Hamzat, yesterday morning.

In a series of tweets, the sports minister is keen on refurbishing the sporting facility ‘to the glory it deserves’.

Built in 1961and expanded in 1972, the hallowed ground for Nigeria’s sporting glory hosted the 1973 All-Africa Games. On the ground, the country lifted their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

However, it has gone into disrepair since the Abuja National Stadium was constructed to host the 2003 All African Games.

The 2004 LG Cup Four Nations Tournament was the last football championship hosted inside the stadium’s main bowl. In the stadium, Senegal silenced Nigeria 1-0, thanks to Papa Khalifa Sangere’s 25th-minute strike