George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Minister ( state ) for Mines and Steel, Dr Uche Ogar, has lauded a China-based Nigerian businessman for establishing a manufacturing factory saying that the country’s economy can only get better through the local production and manufacturing of what is consumed in the country.

He called on other businessmen in the Diaspora to emulate Mr. Festus Mbisiogu , Chairman of Shanghai Engineering works and Industrial Limited, for establishing a multi million Naira factory in Ubomiri, Mbaitoli Council Area of Imo State , which, he said, would not only save the country’s foreign exchange used in the importation of building materials, but would create employment for the teeming youths of the state.

Ogar, who stated this at the weekend while commissioning the multi-million Naira building material factory , pointed out that what the China-based businessman has done is in tandem with the Federal Government’s policy in achieving self reliance through the local production and manufacturing of what is needed in the country.

“Festus Mbisiogu has done the needful by doing what he has done by establishing this multi-million Naira building materials factory in this Ubomiri community. This industrial milestone is good for the community and Imo State which is in tandem with the policy of the present administration. This factory, which will be producing quality building materials, will not only save the country foreign currency used for the importation of building materials and allied products , but will also create employment for the teeming youths of the state. It is for the same reason that the Federal Government is also striving to ensure that the steel sector is revived.