Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Mr Ogbonnaya Onu, has commended the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) for their effort towards innovations and human capital development in the institution.

Onu made the commendation Friday, in Nsukka during the occasion of the 1st Ever Celebration of Technovation, organised by the SLT Department to showcase items produced by the department, tagged “Technovation and Human Capital Development: The Panacea to National Building.”

The minister who was visibly happy over what he saw, said he was impressed that SLT department, which was established in 2015 was able to produced car battery, paints, cabinets, perfumes, disinfectants, detergents among others.

According to him, “parts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision has been to have a Nigeria graduates that will be job creators instead of job seekers on graduation, I am happy that the department has keyed in into that.

“For Nigeria to achieve her target of becoming one of the world best economy, reduce unemployment, check crime rates, it must produce most of the products it consumes internally.

“I commend UNN, HOD, staff and students of the department for this giant strides, you all have demonstrated that human capital development remains the panacea to the development of any nation,” he said.