After long years of neglects and abandonment as a result of the demise of her son, Samuel Okwaraji, who died while playing for Nigeria, respite finally came the way of Okwaraji’s mother, Mrs. Janet Okwaraji from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

The minister, who was represented by Bamidele Ajayi, at the home of the late Eagles’ star in Abakpa-Nike in Enugu State donated various foodstuffs and provisions, as well as cash gift of N50, 000.

The other items donated included rice, Semovita and beverages.

The minister explained that the gesture was to assist the mother in her old age as a mark of honour for the contribution of the former Dinamo Zagreb forward to Nigerian football, which remained indelible years after his death

His word: “I have always been drawn to greatness and I admire people, who live their lives to elevate the status of their community and nation. Okwaraji was not just a footballer; he was an icon and great patriot.

“He was a great professional, who redefined football in Nigeria with many young talents benefiting from his ingenuity and sacrifices by re-writing our country name in gold in world football.”