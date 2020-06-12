Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, yesterday, said some of provisions of the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill were already contained in other Acts of the National Assembly.

Ehanire, who spoke at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committees on Health care services, Health Institutions and Justice on the controversial bill, added that the bill gives too much power to the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He admonished the House to incorporate the provisions of the proposed legislation into existing laws to avoid conflict and duplication of functions, which the bill is bound to create if passed into law

On his part, Director General of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the bill did not provide adequate safe guards for human rights.

He noted that the emphasis on use of force in the bill may lead to public resistance and undermine the efforts of the NCDC and other government agencies in tackling outbreak of infectious diseases.

Iheakweazu, while stating that the bill gives so much powers to the NCDC boss, said there was need for more stakeholders engagement on the proposed legislation.

Regardless, the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC ) in its presentation stated that the Quarantine Act, which is the proposed bill is seeking to replace is overdue for repeal.

NIREC in a presentation by its Executive Secretary, Prof. Cornelius Omonokhuae warned said NASS should avoid inserting provisions that did not take religious sensibilities or federal structure if the country into cognisance.