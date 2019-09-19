Bunmi Ogunyale
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare has summoned eggheads of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for a crucial meeting, tomorrow, in Abuja. Sporting-Sun have reliably gathered.
The meeting, according to a source, is aimed at finding last solutions to issues militating against football development in the country.
Some of the agenda for the meeting includes the Nige- rian League, players’ welfare, national teams coaches and the technical adviser salaries among others.
Dare and the NFF bigwigs may also find a lasting solu- tion to tussles between the of- ficials of the Glass House and the Super Falcons manager Thomas Dennerby.
On Tuesday, the Minister paid a surprise visit to the Super Falcons during their train- ing at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja to inspire and assured them that the government will ensure their welfare
“It is a crucial meeting and the Minister has assured that is prepared to host the NFF board members on Friday af- ter it couldn’t hold on Tuesday as earlier scheduled.
“He (Minister) has got- ten briefs on football and he’s more than willing to sort them out for the growth of the game,” our source hinted.
In a related development, the Minister engaged Billionaire businessman,AlhajiAliko Dan- gote with the aim of facilitating public private partnership in sports development in Nigeria.
“Sports is Business. A first step in engineering PPP in sports development in Nige- ria. Alhaji Dangote is a con- vert as he listens to my pitch. I am about the business of sports to engage our youth for employment and entrepre- neurship through sports devel- opment. We have set out,” the Minister stated.
Leave a Reply