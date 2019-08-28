Vincent Akinbami, Kaduna

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has expressed delight with the state of facilities at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

He revealed this when he visited Kaduna State, yesterday, to have first hand information on the state of facilities.

Dare said though the Ahmadu Bello Stadium is over 50 years old, it is still in good condition.

“I’m not disappointed by what I’ve seen here. The management of the stadium over the years has done a good job to keep it in this state. For a stadium that was built in 1954, I’m not disappointed by what I’ve seen here,” he said.

At the outdoor and volleyball courts area, he was informed that the roofing was done using asbestos which is being faced out due to its health risks. He spoke on the need to replace the roofing with aluminum sheets.

He expressed sadness over the leaking roof at the Indoor Sports Halls due to the Stadium Manager, Mr. Gideon Malo’s explanation that the leakage was as a result of architectural defect. The minister vowed to ensure that the stadiums owned by the Federal Government will be turned into modern sports centres for youth development through public private partnership.