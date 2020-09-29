In a bid to eradicate poverty and ensure food security in Oyo State, the Minister of Youth andSports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, under the supervision of National Directorate of Employment NDE, has commenced the training of 20 youths in agriculture in a bid to expose them to various agricultural techniques. This is in line with the charge of President Muhammadu Buhari to encourage and support the youths to take to agriculture.

The flag off of the threemonths training took place at Oyo East Local Government Secretariat with young men and women in attendance.

The minister in a message on the first day of the 90 days training said: “The agricultural sector is a key value chain of the economy, which will make the beneficiaries to be productive to themselves and the society in general. This programme is meant to build young farmers, make everyone self reliant and provide food security in the state.

“The beneficiaries were selected from the 33 local government areas in Oyo state. The participants will be trainned on various aspects of agriculture, such as crop production, fishery, palm oil processing and livestock . After the training,each participant shall receive farm tools to support them to turning the training into practice.”

Some of the beneficiaries lauded the minister for the opportunity granted to them to participate in the programme.

Coordinator, Oyo State office of NDE, Mr. Adedoja Kabir called on youths to embrace agriculture in order to ensure food sufficiency in the state. He said the youths were personally sponsored by the Minister of Youth and Sports for the scheme.