Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has received commendation from the the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Owners of New Frontiers Television for his immense contributions to the growth of the station, the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Youth and sports Development and public service.

At an impressive ceremony which held at the Oritamefa Baptist Church, Ibadan , Oyo State, the Minister was confered with the honour by the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention and CAN President Revrend, Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle for his sterling leadership qualities, moral rectitude and commitment towards the service of God and humanity.

According to Dr Ayokunle” You were carefully chosen for this award after going through a long process of screening by a committee of great people without bias or sentiments We are indeed very proud of you as a Baptist member for all your contributions to God’s work and the service of man kind We are very proud of you”

In his response, Mr Dare said” I feel privileged and honoured to be given this award. Although I have received several awards, but this is the greatest award to be recognised by the Baptist family and worthy men of God. It is a call to more service”