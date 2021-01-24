The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide, and Rep. Tunji Ajuloopin are to receive awards at the Golden Jubilee anniversary of Omu-Aran Social Club.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Omu-Aran by the Chairman of the club’s Media and Publicity Committee, Chief Jide Adebayo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omu-Aran Social Club is a premier socio-cultural organisation in Omu-Aran, Kwara.

Adebayo, a former Acting Managing Director of NAN, said in the statement that others to be honoured include the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Oladele Adeoti; Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi; former Group Managing Director of SIFAX Group, Aro Oyinloye, and medical expert, Prof. Wale Sulyman.

Also to be honoured are industrialist, Saka Atunde, Prof. Olabisi Olasehinde-Williams of the University of Ilorin, former Military Administrator of Osun andBauchi States, retired Col. Theophilus Bamigboye, Hajia Bola Yusuf of KAMWIRE Holdings and former Deputy Governor of Kogi, Yomi Awoniyi.

The award ceremony is part of activities to mark the club’s 50th anniversary holding between Friday and Sunday.

The club, according to the statement, would also donate bedding materials to the General Hospital in the town as well as hold a public lecture at the Omu-Aran City Complex.

The lecture to be delivered by a lawyer and politician, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo is entitled: “The Igbominas in the Socio-economic and Political Life of Nigeria: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

The club, the statement added, would also lay the foundation of a N200 million Multi-purpose Hall at Ogbo Grammar School, Omu-Aran, under the chairmanship of House of Representatives member, Tunji Ajuloopin.

The statement further said the anniversary celebration would feature a gala night and a thanksgiving service on Saturday and Sunday respectively. (NAN)