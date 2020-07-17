The death of the former Chairman of Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan, Chief Bode Oyewole, and board member of the Women Football League, Ms. Henrietta Ukaigwe, has been described as huge losses to Nigerian football, their families, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

According to a statement from the Media office of the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, their death has robbed the football family of their invaluable contributions.

The minister said: “Nigeria has lost two accomplished journalists, administrators and committed individuals who did so much to uplift the standard of Nigerian football.

“While Chief Bode Oyewole presided over Shooting Stars when they won the treble in 1998, Ukaigwe championed the development of female football. They both played significant roles in taking Nigerian football to lofty heights. They were, indeed, shinning lights of not just the journalism profession, but football development. Their death is not just a loss to their immediate families and friends, but to the pen profession and Nigeria football. They died when their services were most needed.

“My deep condolences go to their families, friends, NUJ, SWAN and the entire football fraternity. May their souls find eternal peace in the bosom of the most high God,” the statement concluded.

Both Oyewole and Ukaigwe died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Oyewole was a former Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists between 1978 and 1980. He worked with the Regional office of Radio Nigeria and served as the Chief Press Secretary to former governor Kolapo Ishola.