Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has apologised on behalf of the Federal Government for the breakdowns on Abuja-Kaduna rail locomotives which took place recently.

Amaechi made the apology at Moniya rail station during the routine inspection of the ongoing railway project on Monday in Ibadan.

He explained that they never expected the locomotives to start having issues this early stages, they are all brown ones and the government have asked the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to fix them.

“I live to apologise to Nigerians over what is happening at Abuja-Kaduna rail station. We have brown new locomotives and we have called the Chinese because we never expected mechanical failure at this early stage.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, Ministry and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), we apologise to Nigerians, we have told the NRC to fix it or invite the Chinese.

“If that is happing then they should bring back our old locomotives, it will just affect turn around times because we get the new locomotive to increase the turnaround time,”Amaechi said.