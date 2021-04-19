From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Minister of State in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Omotayo Alasoadura, has given kudos to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for embarking on a journey of re-awakening and renewal.

Alasoadura, who gave the commendation during an interactive session at a three-day strategic capacity building workshop/retreat for NDDC directors at Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, over the weekend, said the retreat was a manifestation of the resolve of the NDDC to turn things around for the long-suffering Niger Delta region.

He recalled that last month, the new headquarters complex of the NDDC in Port Harcourt was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari and said: “Today, we are here to rub minds with a vast array of stakeholders on collaboration and re-strategising for a better Niger Delta.

“These two events, coming back-to-back, hold enormous promise for the Niger Delta people and all who have stakes in the development of the region. These two events have the potential to boost the service delivery capabilities of the NDDC and they will go a long way in helping the commission shed the undesirable toga and appellations that have been its unfortunate lot in the past,” he said.

Alasoadura said the retreat provided an opportunity for the ministry and the NDDC to create a new trajectory for the commission and the Niger Delta region “in these increasingly challenging times of dwindling resources amidst heightening expectations of our people.

“I commend the NDDC for choosing the very relevant and timely subject of ‘Effective Budget Preparation, Implementation and Monitoring Strategies’, as the focus of the discussions for internal and external stakeholders which preceded the retreat.”

The minister said it was heart-warming the NDDC, as part of its strategic planning, was rubbing minds with traditional rulers, civil society organisations and the leadership of the National Assembly to fashion out ways to deliver its mandate more effectively.

“I am aware many stakeholders of the NDDC have not been satisfied with its performance over the years. You have been accused of not carrying them along. Given this background, I am happy you have chosen ‘Collaborating, Planning and Re-strategising for a Better Niger Delta Region’ as the theme for this retreat,” he said.

Earlier, the NDDC Interim Administrator, Efiong Akwa, said the retreat was bound to bring changes in the processes of the commission, insisting there must be a paradigm shift.

He said: “The fallouts from the workshop will help us to build a strong institution that will better serve the people of the Niger Delta.”