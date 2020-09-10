Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, has assured the Ekiti State Government of the support of his Ministry in boosting the current investment drive by the Fayemi-led administration aimed at turning the State to an investment hub.

Adebayo gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja by the Ekiti State Commissioner for Investment, Trade and Industry, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua.

Adebayo, who was the first executive governor of Ekiti State between 1999 and 2003, revealed that he was not unaware of the untapped investment potentials in the State, noted that the peace and security, as well as the enabling environment for ease of doing business make it an ideal destination for investors.

The ex-gov said that, with the “progressive minded and transparent administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi that is now steering the ship, hinted that he would not hesitate to do his best to assist in the efforts to attract investors to the State, and boost its economy.”

Earlier, the commissioner had solicited the support of the federal government and the minister in attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to the state.

Olumilua noted that the importance of relying on personalities like the minister and soliciting his support cannot be overemphasized, adding that “he was once a Governor of the State, indeed the first Governor ever, and he is now an elder statesman who is in a position to assist the State.”

Olumilua stressed that apart from the fact that Ekiti people are generally friendly and hospitable, the Fayemi-led administration is investor-friendly and has created an enabling environment for investment to thrive by introducing a lot of incentives for investors.

He disclosed that the administration had also put in place a proactive security architecture to guarantee safety of lives and property, thereby enhancing a stable political and business environment.

The commissioner added that the State would reach out to all Ekiti indigenes, as well as relevant non-indigenes, who are in positions to assist the investment drive of the State, assured that no stone would be left unturned in the efforts at boosting the economy of the State, and turning its fortunes around for better.