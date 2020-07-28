A strong indication has emerged that the postponed Edo 2020 National Sports Festival earlier scheduled for Benin may still hold this year once their is a drop in the covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare said he is committed to ensuring that sporting activities resume as soon as the covid-19 pandemic drops, even as plans had been concluded for a meeting between the Ministry and the Presidential Task Force to explore the possibilities.

Speaking on Sports This Morning on Channels Television, yesterday, the Minister said: ”We have submitted our sports protocol to the PTF, but we shall be properly guided. So, very soon we plan to meet with them to work out the modalities for the resumption of sports in Nigeria. There is a possibility that the postponed Edo 2020 Sports Festival could still take place this year.