From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu has urged the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to domesticate critical technology used in the country, in order to achieve rapid industrialisation.

Onu made this disclosure when he received the Management of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (TRANSCORP) Plc in his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Minister stated that the deployment and peaceful use of Nuclear power technology will improve the production of electricity and provide sustainable and reliable electricity that will not be affected by environmental conditions.

He said “The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to achieve rapid industrialisation for the country in a sustainable and irreversible manner”.

The Minister highlighted the role of Executive Order 5, which promotes Nigerian professionals and emphasises the role of STI and promote the development of indigenous technology.

He said; “Executive Order 5 is critical to Nigeria’s development, as the Federal Government wants to domesticate all foreign technologies used in Nigeria”.

Onu expressed optimism that Nigerian firms and experts will fully grasp these technologies, such as nuclear power and other alternative sources of renewable energy and be able to export these expertise abroad, thereby earning additional foreign exchange for the country.

He further stated that the Organised Private Sector (OPS) are vital in the development of Nigeria, adding that TRANSCORP will be a reliable partner in maintaining and developing alternative power plants and sources in the country.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (TRANSCORP) Plc, Mr. Peter Ikenga said his company wants to leapfrog the transmission of sustainable and alternative sources of electricity around the country.

He also said that over 40% of the country lacks energy penetration and his company wants to achieve energy penetration to all parts of the country

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.