Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, has raised the alarm over growing cases of vandalism of public infrastructure in the nation’s capital.

He has therefore charged the media to expose those bringing down the city, their collaborators and those they sell the stolen items to.

Bello who regretted the level of vandalisation of amenities which huge sums of money invested like traffic light panels, charged the media to expose such persons and their collaborators as they must have ready buyers to facilitate their acts.

The FCT Administration last year, relaced all broken and vandalised traffic lighting systems, only to be revansalised and stolen.

The MinisterAde the revelation when top management of DAAR Communications paid him a courtesy visit.

Bello urged the media to join hands in building the Abuja of our dream as a peaceful and prosperous society. He said A prosperous Abuja will mean good business for journalism practice.

He also urged the media not to indulge in bringing down institutions in the process of holding individuals accountable, adding that such institutions represent our core values.

Bello noted that the Administration is aware of challenges of administering a city as densely populated like the FCT. He said it was erroneous to compare the FCT of over six million population with cities of one million as the challenges in administration would not be the same.