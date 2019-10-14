The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare at the weekend reaffirmed his ministry’s continued support and commitment to the successful organisation of the Nigerian Sports Award.

Dare stated this when members of the Nigerian Sports Award (NSA) panel paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

According to him, the ministry under his supervision was ready to continually support the award as a means of motivating Nigerian athletes doing the country proud both at local and international events.

“The ministry can collaborate and key into the activities of Nigerian Sports Award by providing financial support for the organisation. This would go a long way to show the commitment of the ministry to this crucial area of motivation for our teeming athletes”, Dare said.

A statement signed by Executive Director of the award, Kayode Idowu restated the call for all sports loving Nigerians, who has not taken part in the process to take advantage of the opportunity of the remaining few days to nominate their favourite Nigerian athletes, who had recorded excellence performance in the various sports during the course of the year for the 2019 award programme.

The Nigerian Sports Award is the only Nigerian awards dedicated to recognising the achievements of our sports men and women, both present and past that had shone brilliantly in the sporting world. The award honours leadership, vision, innovation and outstanding accomplishments, providing an opportunity for our sports stars to be celebrated on national and global platforms.

This year’s edition holds on November 29, 2019 at the Eko Hotel & Suite in Lagos.