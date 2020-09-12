Few months after securing her place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Minister of Youth and sports, Sunday Dare on Friday received Elizabeth Anyanacho.
Anyanacho had defeated former African champion, Urgence Mouega of Gabon 12-5 points in the -67kg women’s bout at the 2020 Africa Taekwondo Olympic Qualifiers that took place at Complexe sportif Moulay Abdellah (Palais des sports), Rabat City, Morocco to book her place in Tokyo.
The minister noted he had monitored her progress and was to have received her long before now but for the coronovirus pandemic.
“You validate the fact that the youth of our country have potentials, even beyond themselves because these are people that are lowly supported but still excel, how much more if they get the full support daily.
“We are happy that you earned a ticket to go to the Olympics. We hope others will join you shortly. We know a couple of others that have also qualified.
The minister thanked Uche Chukwumerije for the part he played in ensuring that Anyanacho got the qualification ticket and promised that the ministry will not disappoint in providing the necessary support she needs.
