From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has reiterated that his Ministry will continue to collaborate and support legitimate and genuine entrepreneurs in Mineral Sector who are adding value to the economy and creating employment for the teaming Nigerian youths.

Adegbite disclosed this, while on a working visit to ZEBERCED Limited Quarry, along Arab road, Kubwa, Abuja, to have an on the spot assessment of the operational modalities of the company.

He commended and acknowledged ZEBERCED Limited for its size of operation and quarry business in Nigeria. ” We should encouraged people like you creating employment and adding value to the economy, apart from the negative narratives there, people can come and see what is on ground”, he said.

The Minister urged the company to expand its scope of business operation from quarry business to lead and zinc exploration, stressing that there exist great business potentials in the Mineral Sector. According to him, “There is a lot of deposits of lead and zinc. It is something we will welcome you to go into”.

Earlier, the Managing Director, ZEBERCED Limited Quarry, Mr. Adil Aydin Kurt disclosed that the flagship of the Company was in a container placed under a mango tree, which has now grown to become one of the biggest quarries in West Africa.

He noted that the Company is involved in the provision of educational facilities, construction of hotels and high rising buildings for residential and commercial purposes.

The M.D commended the rich human and material resources in Nigeria and pledged his company’s unalloyed commitment to contribute towards the diversification of Nigeria’s economy.

He also applauded the excellent working relationship he enjoys from the Management and staff of Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, which has made his Company to thrive successfully.