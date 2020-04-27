Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has heaped praises on Mrs. Oby Solaja, following the honour bestowed on her as the recipient of the 2019 African Women in Badminton Award.
According to Dare: “I wish to register my profound congratulations to one of Nigeria’s pioneer international Badminton players, Mrs. Oby Solaja for her recognition as the winner of the prestigious BCA award.
“This honour is not only well deserved, but symbolic. Coming at a time when Nigeria has shown commitment to the development of Badminton makes it special.
This award is not just for you, but one that has made every Nigerian proud. This is reward of your commit- ment, hard work and dedication as a pioneer badminton player, coach and administrator.
“Indeed, it an honour well deserved. I urge you not to relent in using your pole position in the game to further develop the sport in our country. This is also a recognition of the sterling leadership of the President of the Badminton President Francis Orbir, who has displayed astute leadership.” Dare enthused.
