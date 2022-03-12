From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, says the Federal Government will continue to make huge investments in education in order to improve the quality of teaching and learning in the country.

Adamu said this at the Federal College of Education (FCE) Eha-Amufu in Enugu State, on Saturday, during the college’s 33rd convocation ceremony, where 1,611 graduates were awarded a Nigerian Certificate of Education (NCE) and 69 Professional Diploma in Education (PDE).

He said that the Buhari administration has always given education special attention, which has informed the decision to upgrade teachers retirement age from normal service age of 60 to 65.

‘This administration invests hugely in education to ensure quality teaching and learning, government has ensured that all tertiary institutions in the country receive robust interventions from TetFund to boost infrastructures in institutions.

‘Many structures I inaugurated earlier today in this college before the convocation ceremony, attest to government huge funding on tertiary institutions in the country.

‘It’s because of regard government has for teachers as critical stakeholders in education, that it upgraded teachers’ retirement age from the normal 60 to 65,’ he said.

Adamu who was represented by Mr Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of States for Education urged teachers to reciprocate this government gesture in education by being dedicated as well as good role models to their students.

‘Teachers are critical stakeholders in education, so they should always strive to comport themselves to dignity and respect the teaching profession deserves.

“I commend the provost of the college Dr Pauline Ikwuegbu, for good performance and judicious use of funds as testified by many infrastructures I inaugurated today in the college,’ he said.

The minister congratulated graduands and urged them to put the knowledge acquired into good use so as to contribute their quota to national development.

Speaking, the provost of the college said the convocation was meant to confer certificates on graduates found worthy both in character and learning.

‘At this 33rd convocation, we confer 1,611 graduates with NCE and 69 with PDE certificates, having been found worthy in character and in learning.

‘I congratulate them for successful completion of their courses and urge them to always be good ambassadors of their alma mater.

‘Don’t see your academic attainment today as the climax but a pedestal for more academic pursuit in life,’ she said.

The first female provost listed some of her achievements since the assumption of office in 2018 and attributed them to a good working relationship between her, staff, students, management and the college governing council members.

The provost expressed appreciation to the minister for finding time to come and witness the 33rd convocation and 40th anniversary of the college, as well as inaugurating projects completed by her administration within three years in office.

Some of the projects inaugurated by the minister include; the college’s new administrative building, 1000 capacity auditorium, the newly built farmhouse where chickens, rodents, pigs would be reared, new buildings for the school of Arts, School of Social Science and School of Languages, among others.

Prof Paulinus Okwelle, Executive Secretary, National Commission for College of Education (NCCE) and Mr Doifie Buokoribe, chairman, FEC Eha-Amufu Governing Council in their separate remarks commended the provost for her numerous achievements within three years and urged her to keep it up.

Some graduands in a separate interview with our reporter thanked God who made it possible for them to graduate in their course of studies as well as promised to be good ambassadors of their alma mater.