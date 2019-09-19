Fred Itua, Abuja

In bid to tackle the traffic jam along Abuja-Keffi highway and other major roads in Abuja, the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello has set up a committee to evacuate the road sellers along road corridors to ensure free flow of traffic in the areas.

According to the chairman of the team on Traffic Management, Ikharo Attah, the Minister ordered that the committee must ensure that Abuja residents, beginning Thursday evening experience free flow of traffic.

“The Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, today gave a marching order that the traffic along Abuja-Keffi road, precisely along Nyanya and Karu interchange, be immediately tackled,” Attah said.

“The Minister doesn’t want to see any traffic along that road spanning about one and half kilometers from Kugbo cleveite through Karu bridge, down to Nyanya bridge.

“We will ensure that those selling along the road corridors and commercial taxi drivers carrying passengers as well as those plying trade that contravenes the traffic rules and laws of the city are not allowed to operate within the framework of that disturbing area,” he said.

While lamenting the plight of residents who spend an average of hours commuting on road, Attah said the team comprising of Police, Road Safety officials, VIO and officials of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), has already swung into action.

He expressed optimism that within the next few days traffic along major roads will wear a different look.

Speaking further, Attah said the committee is expected to submit a comprehensive report on the exercise to the Minister within 7 days.

On his part, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, warned that offenders will be tried.

“There should be no reason for the traffic. People are abjugating their responsibilities. We will go there, look at it and share tasks. FRSC is a critical partner because we can use them to try offenders instantly.”

He also urged the FCT Administration to ensure that the potholes along the road are fixed.

As at press time, it was gathered that the traffic congestion, which is seen as a normal occurrence on the Abuja-Keffi highway, was already free due to the intervention of the committee.