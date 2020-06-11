“The National Stadium, Lagos, holds a lot of fond memories for our sportsmen and other people. We shall no longer allow our infrastructures to waste. The Moshood Abiola, Ahmadu Bello, Awolowo National stadiums shall be put to best use. Abuja and Kaduna are at advanced stage, Lagos has approval for concession. Before the process is complete, we need to restore sanity to the place. So the work of the task force is cut out. In the past, we had interlopers, now it is going to be fixed to serve our teeming youths. The task force will carry out its assign- ment according to the law of the land.”

The terms of reference of the committee include carrying out audit of approved tenants, verify details of tenancy agreement, come up with list of all approved and unapproved physical structures and approved construction, compile list of squatters and their businesses, investigate staff of the ministry who allow the presence of the squatters, carry out a detailed analysis of all revenue generated at the stadium and take inventory of all shops and businesses within the stadium premises. The committee headed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Gabriel Aduda, is made up of 13 members drawn from the ministry and the organised private sector. Other members of the committee are Dr. Paul Ohi- do, Barrister Mohammed Danjuma, Mr. Peter Nelson, Engineer Alanamu Abolore, Alhaji Bode Durotoye, Ar- chitect Abiodun Owoboro- de, Benjamin Ukwuoma, Adeolu Fasanya, Mr. Idris Olorunimbe and Abdulgafar Idris.