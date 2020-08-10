Dr Ogbonnnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, on Monday tasked agencies of the ministry to ensure that their research findings were patented in order to facilitate rapid socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Onu gave the task at the quarterly meeting of Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Directors General and Directors of the 17 agencies in ministry on Monday at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said that the increase in the number of patents would enable faster commercialisation of research results, which would help in boosting the economy and create jobs and wealth.

He said that the commercialisation of research results must be done in Nigeria and by Nigerian companies to enable the country to attain maximum benefits.

“We must ensure that Nigerian companies utilised research results developed in the country to encourage indigenous scientists and engineers do more research,’’ Onu said.

According to the Minister, more patents in research results shall encourage the youth to show more interest in science, technology and innovation, which would positively transform the country.

“One yardstick of assessing progress in scientific research is through patents,” he said.

He also called for more synergy among the agencies and advised them to look for additional sources to fund their research efforts.

Onu urged them to partner relevant universities and research institutes in order to benefit from TETFUND fundings.

Earlier, Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of State for Science and Technology, advised the agencies to harmonise their working relationship with board members so as to actualise their vision and mandates.

Abdullahi urged the agencies to strive to improve their constant reports to the Ministry.

This, he said, would keep the ministers and management of the ministry abreast of the agencies activities.(NAN)