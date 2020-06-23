The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbeshola, has tasked officers and men of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to be more patriotic and disciplined in carrying out the mandate of the service.

Aregbeshola stated this during the virtual inauguration of NIS, Kwara State command’s complex, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He stressed the need for a patriotic approach to the operations of the NIS personnel at the nation’s borders.

According to him, this approach will put a stop to the uncomplimentary expression “porous borders”, a narrative, which he says, must be changed by all means.

“Indolence, indiscipline and corruption must be addressed by imbibing the good spirit of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This must be done in order to ensure conducive atmosphere for investors and for businesses to thrive with ease in Nigeria,” the minister said.

The Comptroller-General of NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, expressed appreciation to the minister for his support as well as his executive approvals for the service.

Babandede said that the support had made it easy for the turnkey projects, such as the construction of the Kwara command’s office complex, which he said, was achieved within a short period of his assumption of duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gov. Abdulrahman AbdulRazak of Kwara inaugurated the complex on behalf of the Minister of Interior due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)