From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Mines and Steel Development Olamilekan Adegbite has implored the Ministry’s staff, especially officers on directorate cadre, to acquaint themselves with the expectations and requirements of Financial Regulation and the Public Service Rules in the conduct of government business.

The Minister made the call in Abuja, Monday, at the 3-Day Special Workshop for officers on Directorate cadre with the theme “Leadership Competencies for Effective Management and Public Financial Resources in Turbulent Times.”

Adegbite noted that the Minerals and Mining sector has had ‘cases even as far back as 2014 where the Public Accounts of the National Assembly kept recalling, inadvertently mistakes made by professionals in the Ministry,’ errors, which he said this training aims to avoid.

He enjoined participants to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the workshop to enrich their knowledge and buttress Government’s watchword on transparency and accountability.

Earlier the Permanent Secretary, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who was represented by the Director, Artisanal Mining, Patrick Ojeka stated that the training wouldn’t have come at a time better, as it addresses the challenges confronting the technical and professional staff of the Ministry, as well as tackle the series of Financial and Secular Regulations from the Ministry of Finance yearly,

She reiterated the need for participants to ensure that maximum benefit is gained from the training so as to effectively and efficiently deliver on the Ministry’s mandate while ensuring accountability in carrying out government business.