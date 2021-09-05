The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare, has felicitated with the national men’s senior football team, the Super Eagles for their winning start to the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Super Eagles defeated their opponents, the Lone Star of Liberia 2-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Friday.

The Minister applauded the team for displaying football mastery and cohesion which reflected in their dominance and deserved victory over the Liberians.

“This is a brilliant start. I enjoyed the game. The players and the technical crew did us proud. We have to take this momentum to the next game against Cape Verde on Tuesday.

“The players gave their best on the pitch. They soared like the super eagles that they are, defended the honour of Nigeria with pride and made all of us happy. They showed class.”

Nigeria’s winning start has put the Super Eagles in control of the group after the opening day fixtures as the team is already two points clear on the log after the other group game played on Thursday between Cape Verde and Central African Republic ended in a 1-1 draw.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.