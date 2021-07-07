Nigerian athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been charged to be worthy Ambassadors of the country by competing clean and adhering to all COVID – 19 Protocol.

This charge was made on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare while bidding farewell to the First batch of athletes that departed for Tokyo through Abuja” As you are all aware, the circumstances leading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are unusual in many respects occasioned chiefly by the pandemic that has ravaged the entire human race. Your departure for this game is evidence that working in unison we can collectively achieve whatever we set our minds to achieve as humans.”

