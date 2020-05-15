Speaking during a webinar on steps, to reactivate the sports sector in the post COVID-19 era, Dare said: ”We are working on a plan that would produce, for the first tim, an industry based sports policy that will turn sports into business. We are on the verge of launching E-Gam- ing Sports in Nigeria. It is the most suitable for the post COVID-19 era. Globally, it is a $13bilion business. We also plan to develop the Mambila Plateau area to turn it into a training ground for our long-distance runners who are mostly from the North. This is necccesary and important considering that long-distance race is an individual none contact sport that would likely resume as soon as the impact of COVID-19 winds down”

Dare further affirmed: ”While these are few things we are doing at the ministry level, we are also keen to learn how other new things can work better.” On youth development, he said more than two mil- lion young entrepreneurs will benefit from training and entrepreneurship programmes to be funded through the Central Bank Federal Government job acquisition initia- tive. He assured that the programme will be launched next week.