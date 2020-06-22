Okwe Obi, Abuja

Kano State Chapter of All Farmers Association (AFAN), has slammed the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono of plans to spend N13 billion on pest control in twelve northern states, a move it described as a misadventure.

The Chairman, Abdurrashid Magaji Rimingado, in a statement yesterday, in Abuja, also accused Nanono of backing a group parading itself as the authentic AFAN in Kano State led by one Faruk Rabiu Mudi whom he claimed to have defeated in 2016.

“N13 billion to fight pests, locusts & quelea birds for the 2020 farming season is a misadventure. It is foolhardy to defend falsehood no matter how much anyone tries,” he said.

He pointed out that, “As time goes on the facts will come out regarding the prevailing romance between the HMA Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono and Faruk Rabiu Mudi.

“For now it is very clear that the Faruk led group is Sabo Nanono’s AFAN and it will soon collapse.

“As an NGO who had no office within the FMARD but only had access to information that is already in the public domain our comments are purely a direct response to what was given out by the Minister in his extempore speech in Kebbi.

“The group led by Faruk Rabiu Mudi whom I defeated in 2016 to become the Chairman of the Kano State Chapter of AFAN is known to hobnob with Government from his antecedents in Kano.

“It is no wonder that he has moved his antiques to supplant the National AFAN in collaboration with the current HMA Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, his benefactor.

“This explains his fierce defence of the HMA’s goof in the N13billion imbroglio on Facebook.”