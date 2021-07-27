The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare seven time Olympian, Funke Oshonaike, to return home and start developing the next generation of young table tennis players in the country.

He said, “Funke’s defeat does not diminish her greatness as an international award winning tennis player who has placed Nigeria on the global map of table tennis.

Nigeria thanks Funke for her service in sports and appreciative of her commitment to tennis development.

He also urged her to help notch new ones who will take over from her and also help keep the country on the world map while also promising government’s support.

