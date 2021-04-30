By Henry Uche

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has urged states governors to take calculated steps to make their states investors’ choice in Africa. He made the call recently while delivering a keynote at the launch the Book of States in Abuja, put together by Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC.

The Minister assured NIPC of the ministry’s support to drive investment in Nigeria, adding that the Book of States was designed for states to explore and take advantage of their competitive edge to develop their states.

“I assure NIPC of the Ministry’s guidance and support to effectively support states to promote, attract and manage domestic and foreign investments. I urge the states and stakeholders to take advantage of the initiatives which are targeted at making the country a destination of choice for investors and making all Nigerian states ‘investor- ready and investor -friendly’. “We all must collectively working to ensure that Nigeria is properly positioned to provide first-hand information on the abundant opportunities and advantages in our nation for investors to explore. These actions will only help us to attract the right investments to Nigeria and improve on our productivity as a nation, create jobs for our people and revenue generation for our country,” he noted.

For his part, the Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State governor represented by the Director General of the Forum, Asishana Okauru, called for inter- states cooperation as well as national and sub- national synergy of Federal and States Investments agencies to attract capital inflow and create jobs for citizens and revamp the economy.