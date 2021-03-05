The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has called for a greater involvement of market women in the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), initiated by the Federal Government to eradicate poverty.

Aliu was quoted as making the call in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, on Friday in Abuja when she received the leadership of Market Men and Women Welfare Association of Nigeria, Kogi chapter.

The association conferred an awar: ”The Amazon Role Model and Exemplary Leadership”.

The minister said that the TraderMoni and Grant for Rural Women Empowerment are strategies for enhancing social inclusion and a demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to bring succor to the vulnerable households.

She applauded the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, for her zeal and determination toward realisation of the NSIP.

“The NSIP is a bold statement that the government is reiterating the readiness to do all that is necessary to join the comity of nations to fight the global economic downturn.

“It is also to put in place needed shocks to withstand any future eventualities. The development thrust is to fuel economic recovery from the bottom up,” She said.

The minister thanked the leadership of the market women for honouring her with an award, noting that the group had contributed immensely to the formation of every government in the state.

“I also appreciate your giant strides in the development of Kogi. You contribute immensely to the formation of every government making the women group very proud.

“The unity among the market men and women can never be over emphasised. No matter the differences, you disagree to agree and that is worthy of emulation by other groups and God willing, that is what we will inculcate across the state.

“Again, you have been able to demonstrate that when women unite, great things happen,” Aliu said.

Earlier, Ms Momo Gimbal, President of the association described the minister as a role model and revealed that the award was in recognition of her tremendous part in uplifting the poor.

“We thank you so much and today we all gathered here with all the market men and women in Kogi, across the 21 Local Government Areas to appreciate your kindness’’ Gimbal said. (NAN)