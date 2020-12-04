From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has urged Nigerians to embrace hard work, delve more on things that bind us together in order to achieve greatness as a nation.

Dr. Onu said this when he spoke as the Special Guest of Honour at the Book launch titled “Wings of Destiny”, authored by Air Vice Marshal Christian Ndubisi Chukwu (RTD) in Abuja at the weekend.

He said:”Nigeria has all it takes to be in a position of global authority, natural resources of note are available in abundance in Nigeria.

“Nigerians of all walks of life and strata in society needed to embrace hard work in order to achieve greatness as a nation.”

He appealed to Nigerians to give more selfless service to the nation so as to improve the fortunes of the country. He said that all citizens must be patriotic for the country to experience any meaningful and sustainable development.

The Minister further said that Nigeria, as the largest concentration of black people in the world is well- placed to lead the black renaissance.

He described the author, Air Vice- Marshall Christian Chukwu as a profound Nigerian, who served his country diligently, adding that the memoir came at the right time when Nigeria needed National growth, reconciliation and unity.

Earlier The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, hailed the author as a well-rounded individual and a good Nigerian who served his country with pride, dedication and selflessness.

Engr. Adamu, who was the chairman of the occasion and a former classmate of the author, went down memory lane to relate the determination, dedication and never give-up spirit of the author.