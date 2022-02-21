From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Women’s Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen has called on Nigerians to support women in their quest for gender equality and inclusion in nation-building.

Tallen stated this in Abuja on Monday at the official presentation and launch of a book titled ‘Unlocking the drama in womanhood’ by Vivian Okoye.

The Minister stressed that her ministry will continue to support visions that facilitate and expand the scope of gender mainstreaming.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs will continue to give necessary technical support and encouragements to activities and programmes that facilitate and expand the scope of gender mainstreaming and especially those focused on women and vulnerable groups in all strata of Nigerian society.

” I wish to call on all well-meaning Nigerians to massively support women and other groups on their quest for gender equality, women empowerment and their inclusion in nation-building,” she said.

The minister recommended that the book should be made available for all male and female’s reading, adding that it will change most negative narratives people and women have about themselves.

Chairperson of the occasion NKem Okojie in her remarks described the author as a humble and peace loving woman. She added that it is the right time for women to learn to work in unity, instead of frustrating the efforts of their fellow women.

The author of the book, Vivian Okoye in her remarks stated that she was moved to correct some negative narratives among women that have hindered some women from actualizing their set goals.

“There are lots of negative narratives going on among women that are making others not to want to relate with their fellow women. I think after reading this book, there will be a change and we will come out and work as one for the betterment of the womenfolk and Nigeria as a whole.”