Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said that Nigeria will have a Nobel Prize laureate in the areas of Science and Technology in the near future.

Onu said this when he received in his office, Amb. Hajo Sani, the Ambassador/Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The minister in his remarks, asserted that the ministry is working hard to train and inspire young Nigerian students to fully embrace subjects in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), adding that in the future, these young students will become Nobel Prize laureates in STEM.

The Minister said his ministry has developed policies to encourage female students and improve gender balance, especially in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

On local content development, Onu said that using Nigerian indigenous languages to teach students will help them understand the subjects better, adding that this feat will help boost creativity and innovation from young Nigerians.

Onu said his ministry has worked closely and cordially with UNESCO over the years, adding that many of the ministry’s programmes and policies are closely affiliated with UNESCO’s activities, policies and mandates.

Onu congratulated Sani on her recent appointment and expressed confidence in her abilities to improve Nigeria’s relations and benefits from UNESCO.

Sani, while speaking, requested the ministry to review its strategy in popularizing UNESCO’s scientific programmes so that Nigerian scientific community and experts could participate more.

She appreciated the ministry’s role as one of the active and effective front line ministries, partnering with UNESCO in Nigeria.