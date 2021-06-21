From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has called on students to embrace Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Onu, who made the call when he received in his office, the Ambassador/Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Hajo Sani, predicted that Nigeria will have a Nobel Prize laureate in the areas of Science and Technology in the near future.

The minister asserted that the ministry is working hard to train and inspire young Nigerian students to fully embrace subjects in STEM, adding that in the future, these young students will become Nobel Prize laureates in STI.

Onu said his ministry has developed policies to encourage female students and improve gender balance, especially in the areas of STEM.

On local content development, Onu said using Nigerian indigenous languages to teach students will help them understand the subjects better, adding that this feat will help boost creativity and innovation from young Nigerians.

The minister further said the ministry has worked closely and cordially with UNESCO over the years, adding that many of the ministry’s programmes and policies are closely affiliated with UNESCO’s activities, policies and mandates.

Onu congratulated Sani on her appointment and expressed confidence in her abilities to improve Nigeria’s relations and benefits from UNESCO.

Sani requested the ministry to review its strategy in popularising UNESCO’s scientific programmes for the Nigerian scientific community and experts to participate more.

She appreciated the ministry’s role as one of the active and effective front line ministries, partnering UNESCO in Nigeria.