Youth and Sports Development Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, visited some youths who were injured during the recent EndSARS protests in Lagos where he promised that their complaints were being adequately adressed by the Federal Government.

Speaking during a visit to the General Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos , Mr. Dare said:” We sympathise with all those that got injured during the protests and commiserate with those that lost loved ones. We believe the struggle is not in vain.Government appreciates your right to protest legitimately which is part of our democratic process. I feel your pains and government is committed to addressing all the issues raised by the protesters. While some have been adressed, others are being looked into. But the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has 25 initiatives that address the needs of the Youth. We shall explore all avenues to engage our youths constructively. Your voices have been heard.”

“ There are on going refoms which would be deep and intensive . Government has a seat for youths at the negotiating table. The youths must move away from the street and come to the negotiating table.”