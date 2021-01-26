Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has advised Oyo Govenor,Seyi Makinde, to be more proactive in handling the security situation in the state.

The minister, an indigene of Oyo state said: “For several months, citizens of Oyo state have watched with increasing concern as the security situation in our beloved state degenerated. Troubling accounts about killings, kidnappings and herdsmen versus farmers conflicts abound. Like all the people of Oyo State, I expected Governor Seyi Makind to act prudently, but with reasonable dispatch to quell the security situation before it gets out of hand. Oyo state, with its population, is strategically located in the South West political and economic equation. It should not be allowed to fall into a deadly security malaise for trouble because it will spread, given our strategic importance and position.

“Governor Makinde seems to be paralysed by fear regarding this important security situation. This is the first serious test of his leadership of the state. His policy has not been proactive enough to resolve the issues, so that security of lives will be guaranteed and our people spared the mournings over dead ones. Instead, his policy has been to act as if nothing was happening in forlorn hope that all would simply go away as if it were a bad dream.

“The worsening developments in the state in the area of security are a direct result of a temporising fiddling leader. The governor has paid more lip service to the issue of security instead of offering solutions or taking proactive steps to stem the attacks and chart the path of resolution. For this is a complex issue that requires political courage and vision to resolve.”

“ The building of a new security template for Oyo state is long over due. A more robust and concerted security strategy is needed to combat crimes.”