Minister of Youth and sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has urged Nigerian youth to take a cue from the country’s pre -independence leaders by taking more active part in politics to defend their interest and make the country a better place for all.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Lead Generation Initiative under the theme: The future of leadership, the role of the youth,’

the Minister said” Education is critical to leadership. Education is discipline is important to leadership. Participation is very important for our youth.The youth must take up leadership roles at the ward, local government and state levels to be relevant politically.Leadership is like a ladder with different steps. The youth must take up leadership role in order to be impacful in the society”

Dare affirmed that “ We had our answer to colonial leaders in great leaders like Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa; articulate, sound, deep and intellectual, Nnamdi Azikiwe, a journalist of yore, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Sardauna of Sokoto Sir Ahmadu Bello. They were elites and also Youth.