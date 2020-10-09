Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has directed the reopening of all schools in the nation’s capital to reopen on Sunday, October 11 for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Bello, who made the disclosure at a news conference in Abuja, explained that boarding school are to resume on Sunday, while day schools would resume on Monday, October 12.

He said the decision to reopen schools had been probably one of the most painstaking decision that the FCT administration had to take as team.

“In opening of schools we have to be very careful and conscious of the need to ensure that all the efforts of all of us during the last few months are not in vein.

“Based on the reality on ground as well as the inputs and advice of medical personnel and the guidelines of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) and releases from the Federal Ministry of Education.

“We have come to the conclusion that it is relatively safe for us to open up schools in the FCT base on certain guidelines and conditions which will be release shortly.”

He noted that the gathering of young people and children within enclosed environment posed peculiar challenges that requires handling with utmost care caution particularly by the schools and education administrators.

Bello enjoined parents, guardians and stakeholders to compliment the efforts of the FCT administration by further creating awareness and sensitisation of their people and wards on the needs to adhere strictly to health guidelines.

He warned that the virus had not been eliminated and was still a deadly disease, saying, “now is therefore not the time for us to be complaisant.”

Chairman FCT Schools Resumption Committee, Dr Fatima Abdulrahman, who read the guidelines for the post COVID-19 school resumption disclosed that there was no going to be third term.

Abdulrahman directed schools to conduct revision and examination to tidy up and end second term within two weeks.

She warned private schools against demanding for third term fees, adding that maximum class size should be 25 students per class.

She said FCT administrator had suspend all activities that would encourage crowding and clustering in schools.

Abdulrahman said every school should have a sick bay where students with high temperature would be kept under the supervision of health personnel until their parents come for them.

She warned that any school that did not comply with the guidelines risk closure.