Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Founder and Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint the best, the brightest and the fittest to move the nation forward.

The vice presidential candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 2011 presidential election, made the call in a telephone interview with Daily Sun.

Bakare also said it was his hope and desire that majority of Nigerians will truly take advantage of the dividends of democracy in the second term of President Buhari, declaring that the President’s second term must be better than his first.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, preparatory to the inauguration of his second term, directed ministers to turn in their handover notes on April 24, 2019.

Asked what type of cabinet he expected the President to constitute, Bakare said: “The president knows what kind of cabinet he wants to constitute.

“It is not necessary the function of my expectation, we trust that he will choose the best, the brightest and the fittest to move Nigeria forward.”

Bakare, however, declined to comment when further pressed on the type of personalities the President should invite into his government. He hinged his position on the unlimited access he has to the President, insisting that he prefers to speak to him rather than on the pages of newspapers.

Bakare said: “It is not fair. What I don’t want others to do to me, I don’t do to them.

“So, it is a privilege to be able to say things to him; or what I say to him in secret, remains between him and I and God Almighty.

“He will do his best because he also is conscious of legacy.”

Asked if he was confident that the second term of President Buhari will be better than what the nation witnessed in his first term, Bakare said it was his hope and desire.

Bakare added: “It is my hope, my desire, and I trust God that that will happen because it is the only way our nation can truly improve and majority of our people can truly take advantage of the dividends of democracy.

On the outcome of the 2019 General Election, Bakare said the election has come and gone with all its abnormalities. He prayed that the nation learnt from whatever blunders that were committed and that the nation continues to improve on its democratic experience until the nation reaches a place where it will have free, fair and credible election that it can be proud of.