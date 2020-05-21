Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, who was recently appointed as the Chairman of the 11-man Committee ahead of the Edo 2020, National Sports Festival (NSF) has commended the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare’s proactive and professional style in handling sports activities in Nigeria, even in difficult times.

“I must commend the proactive way the minister of sports is handling the sports industry, even in difficult time like this.

“You can see his professional touch in every facets of the sporting industry one at a time”.

Tonobok said the high power 11-man committee duty is to inspect and examine the current situation to determine if the NSF can be hold this year, following the Coronavirus pandemic.

“A sector was lockdown globally for sometime now because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which means any decision we make must be examine carefully.

“Our duty is to inspect the medical and sports facilities, with Medical and Disease control professionals and to give back report to determine if the NSF will hold this year.”

However in terms of reference for the Committee, it includes; to ensure that the COVID-19 infrastructures in Edo State are up-to-date and adequate, ensure that the COVID-19 protocol is understood, monitored and well implemented, consideration of the forthcoming Edo State election and allow for 2-3 weeks preparation of the NSF.

Expectedly, the ministry of sports will put together a Sports Code of Practice/Management to further guide the Edo 2020 sporting activities during the COVID-19 period in preparation for the reopening of the stadia.

The committee will also ensure that all the approved sports for NSF are maintained related to the Edo 2020.