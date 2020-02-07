The Minster for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed early this year issued a directive to the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), for the immediate implementation of a set of actions intended to bring about the desired results of repositioning the film industry for maximum benefit to all Nigerians.

The directive has led to the activation of the processes that will ultimately lead to the utilization of the vast opportunities; human and other resources spread across the length and breathe of the country for accelerated transformation of the film industry into a robust creative economy.

The directive by the Minister mandated the NFC to undertake specific designation of the corporation as the hub for capacity building, film entrepreneurship and as a repository of Nigerian Film Archive. The NFC was also charged with the responsibility of promoting activities that will make Nigeria the hub of film festivals and markets in Africa.

In line with the ministerial directive, the NFC will in the next coming months increase the series of training and capacity building for stakeholders in the motion picture industry, through the enhancement of the SHOOT! Programme for professional training.

The NFC, having scaled its training in the outgone year across the country, has immediately identified and created specific cities that will drive its renewed film entrepreneurial training. They are Asaba, Lagos, Ilorin, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Umuahia and Jos. In these cities, specific locations to be jointly identified with host state governments will provide direct and impactful skills and entrepreneurial training for youths from contiguous states as well. The hubs will be centres of full film production activities, with great and positive impact on employment generation and wealth creation.

NFC is ready to accommodate the envisaged increase in the volume of audio-visual materials at its National Film Video & Sound Archive in line with the ministerial directive. The National Film Archive Policy developed by the NFC shall provide needed guidelines.

In compliance with the framework of making the Corporation the national repository of all Nigerian film archive, it is expected that henceforth copies of all films, video works, music, sound and film posters are to be deposited at the NFVSA in Jos for posterity, and at no cost to the depositor. All such deposits will be protected under extant copyright and exhibition laws of the country. In cases of deteriorated motion pictures, the NFVSA will, with the consent of the depositor undertake restoration and digitization. Meanwhile, NFC’s Managing Director, Chidia Maduekwe has assured Nigerians especially film and other creative stakeholders that the corporation is poised to deliver on the new framework intended to stimulate appreciable film production activities across the country.