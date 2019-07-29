Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Dame Pauline Tallen, has promised not to disappoint Nigerias and President Muhammadu Buhari in the discharge of her ministerial assignment.

She pledged to support the anti-corruption crusade and fight against insecurity being championed by Federal Government.

Tallen in a statement signed by her media aide, Shabul Mazadu, yesterday, called on Nigerians to support the president to deliver on his campaign promises.

She also vowed to remain focused in pursuing the vision of President Buhari towards providing a secure environment where Nigerians will carry out their legitimate businesses

Tallen said she will not let down the National Assembly for the confidence reposed in her during the screening and vowed not to fail the nation.