Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the tenure of his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, as one that would linger in the memories of the people of the state forever.

The governor stated this on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state capital, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, to congratulate the former governor on his inauguration as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He noted that Aregbesola’s achievements, especially in the area of good governance, which had been very impactful on the lives of the people of the state, would be replicated at the national level.

He added that by transforming the state to the admiration of majority of the populace, Aregbesola had left his footprints in the sand of time.

He therefore enthused that his (Aregbesola) name would never be forgotten whenever the history of the transformation of Osun was written.

“On behalf of the Government of the State of Osun and her people, I felicitate with our immediate past governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on the occasion of his inauguration as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Oyetola said.

“Your achievements in our dear state, especially in the area of good governance, has been very impactful in the lives of our people. It is, therefore, our belief that you will bring the same level of hard work and dedication to duty to bear at the federal level,” he added.

“You have written your name on the sand of time and the memories of your footprints will linger in our memories forever,” Oyetola said.