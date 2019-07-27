Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has described Prince Goddy Jeddy Agba’s ministerial nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as a big plus for the state.

Congratulating Agab in a statement issued on Saturday in Calabar and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Ita, Ayade said it is a sign of good thing to come for the people.

“I heartily congratulate my brother and friend, Prince Goddy Jeddy Agba, on his nomination as Minister.

“It is a fitting nomination and a big plus for Cross River considering Jeddy’s track record of service to Nigeria. And I have no doubt that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear on any ministry he is eventually assigned to”, the governor said.

While expressing optimism that the ministerial nominee will make Cross Riverians proud as a minister, Governor Ayade called for closing of ranks across party divides to give Jeddy the needed support to succeed.

“The interest of Cross River comes first. Let us therefore, rise above party and ethnic affiliations to give one of own, our son, the necessary support he needs to succeed as minister,” he further stated.