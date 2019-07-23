Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has applauded the nomination of Senator Tayo Alasoadura as a minister of the Federal Republic.

Alasoadura, a former Commissioner of Finance in the state, represented Ondo Central senatorial district in the 8th Senate.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity

to Governor Akeredolu, Mr Ojo Oyewamide, the governor expressed

confidence in the ability of Alasoadura to discharge the responsibilities that may be assigned to him.

He said: “Undoubtedly, President Muhammadu Buhari has made a wise

choice by choosing Senator Alasoadura who has demonstrated over the years, an unquenchable desire for excellence, hard work and commitment to assigned responsibilities.

“Having had an eventful and memorable stay in the Senate, Alasoadura provided what could be regarded as an immeasurably valuable

representation to his people.

“It is therefore, without any iota of doubt that Senator Alasoadura

will bring to bear, his rich pool of experience to galvanise the

needed support for the president’s Next Level Agenda,” he added.