Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Forum of Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed disappointment over the non-inclusion of its members on the ministerial list contrary to an “agreement” reached with President Muhammadu Buhari.

National leader of the forum, Bashir Yusuf Muhammed who addressed a press briefing in Jalingo said it had become imperative for the forum to draw the attention of the president to the plight of key stakeholders of the forum, who had aspired for various national positions under the party.

He said most members of the forum who were aggrieved after the primaries had opted to leave the party but were persuaded by the president with a promise that he would take them into consideration in his appointments.

Muhammed, who spoke through the spokesperson of the Kogi State, Mr. Ben Adaji, noted that the members were concerned that not even a member of the forum was included in the appointments so far made by the president and urged him to correct it in his subsequent appointment.